Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Decreased by Analyst

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for XPO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for XPO’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $37.82 on Monday. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. XPO’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in XPO by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in XPO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in XPO by 3.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

