Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Eaton Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ETN opened at $172.97 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

