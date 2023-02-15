Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 369 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.07. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

