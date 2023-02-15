Quent Capital LLC Acquires 253 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
eBay Price Performance
Shares of eBay stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
