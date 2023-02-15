Quent Capital LLC Buys Shares of 29,000 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,877 shares of company stock worth $221,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.91. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

