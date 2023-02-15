Quent Capital LLC Grows Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GATX by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

GATX Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,964 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

