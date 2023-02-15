Quent Capital LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mercer International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mercer International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Mercer International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercer International Profile

MERC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Further Reading

