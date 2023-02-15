Quent Capital LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Analog Devices stock opened at $182.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $183.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average of $160.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

