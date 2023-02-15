Quent Capital LLC Raises Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Cowen increased their target price on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

