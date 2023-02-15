Radicle (RAD) Achieves Market Cap of $97.77 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00008108 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $97.77 million and $5.85 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000158 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
