Radicle (RAD) Achieves Market Cap of $97.77 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00008108 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $97.77 million and $5.85 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place.Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work.The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer.Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers.The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

