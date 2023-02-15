Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,878 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,878 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 467,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,755,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $104.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.