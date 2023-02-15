Relative Value Partners Group LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,403 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 2.2 %

IBTX stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IBTX shares. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

