Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Short Interest Down 20.4% in January

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relmada Therapeutics

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 55,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $116,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $118.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.15.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

