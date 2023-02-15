Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.65 billion-$14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.53 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.23 EPS.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,588. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.78. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Republic Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2,182.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

