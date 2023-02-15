Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fabrinet (FN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2023 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $132.50 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $146.00 to $158.00.

12/20/2022 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $126.00.

Fabrinet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.00. 208,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,787. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.09. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,668,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $26,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $33,032,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,933,000 after acquiring an additional 265,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

