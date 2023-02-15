Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.39 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 945,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,033. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

