Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.54.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.64. 45,937,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,029,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.