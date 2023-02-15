Revain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $278,881.26 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $52.26 million and approximately $278,881.26 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00435591 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,819.92 or 0.28865392 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000163 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
