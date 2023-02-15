Revain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $278,881.26 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $52.26 million and approximately $278,881.26 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00435591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,819.92 or 0.28865392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.