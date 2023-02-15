Reviewing Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) & Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) and Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Covivio and Icade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covivio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Icade 3 4 3 0 2.00

Covivio presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.23%. Icade has a consensus target price of $58.34, suggesting a potential upside of 37.54%. Given Icade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Icade is more favorable than Covivio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covivio N/A N/A N/A Icade N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Covivio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Icade shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covivio and Icade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covivio N/A N/A N/A $2.95 22.05 Icade N/A N/A N/A $1.22 34.71

Covivio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Covivio pays an annual dividend of $2.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Icade pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Covivio pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Icade pays out 300.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Icade beats Covivio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covivio

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels in Europe, German Residential, Germany Offices, and Other. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France. The Italy Offices segment operates office and commercial property assets located in Italy. The Hotels in Europe segment operates commercial buildings largely in the hotel segment and Hotel Operating properties held by Covivio Hotels. The Germany Residential segment operates residential real estate assets in Germany held by Immeo SE. The Germany Offices segment operates office real estate assets located in Germany held by the Covivio group via its subsidiary Covivio Office Holding. The Other segments includes non-significant activities such as car park rentals and the French residential business. The company was founded on December 2, 1963 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations. As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities. Icade is a significant player in the Greater Paris area and major French cities. Icade is listed on Euronext Paris as a French Listed Real Estate Investment Company (société d'investissement immobilier cotée, SIIC). Its leading shareholder is the Caisse des dépôts Group.

