RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.04-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.04 to $3.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut RingCentral from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.92.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSE RNG traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,643. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $169.84. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,405. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $310,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.