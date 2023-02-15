RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.04-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.04 to $3.10 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut RingCentral from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.92.
RingCentral Stock Up 7.7 %
NYSE RNG traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,643. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $169.84. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $310,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RingCentral (RNG)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.