RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69 to $0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $526 million to $530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.01 million. RingCentral also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.04 to $3.10 EPS.

RingCentral Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE RNG traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut RingCentral from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,405. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

