Robert F. Spoerry Sells 1,000 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock traded up $16.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,561.80. The company had a trading volume of 97,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,644. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,500.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,357.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

