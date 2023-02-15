Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,633,618.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 120,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,712 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,618.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,018,732.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,058.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 452,933 shares of company stock valued at $19,533,063. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

