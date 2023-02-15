RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. RPT Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPT. Credit Suisse Group lowered RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

RPT Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

RPT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 339,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 520.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 725,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 212,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,828,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

