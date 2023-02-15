SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on SAP from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.76. 616,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.64. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $123.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

SAP Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors raised its position in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SAP by 3,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,771 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,919,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.