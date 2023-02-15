SAP (NYSE:SAP) versus Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Head-To-Head Comparison

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAP and Bridgeline Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $32.53 billion 4.31 $2.41 billion $2.06 57.65 Bridgeline Digital $16.82 million 0.72 $2.14 million $0.08 14.63

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgeline Digital. Bridgeline Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

5.2% of SAP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAP and Bridgeline Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 2 6 7 0 2.33 Bridgeline Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

SAP currently has a consensus price target of $114.07, indicating a potential downside of 3.95%. Bridgeline Digital has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Bridgeline Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgeline Digital is more favorable than SAP.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 7.45% 5.48% 3.15% Bridgeline Digital 12.76% 10.92% 7.02%

Risk & Volatility

SAP has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The Services segment offers professional services, premium support services, implementation services for software products, and education services on the use of products. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics. The company was founded by Thomas L. Massie on August 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

