Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Short Interest Update

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OILSF traded up 0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,570. Saturn Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of 1.50 and a fifty-two week high of 2.91.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of economically viable energy and resource deposits in Canada. It focuses on the Viking light oil assets and Success heavy oil assets in West Central Saskatchewan. The company was founded on August 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

