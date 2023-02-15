Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 46.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 11% against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $17.02 million and approximately $39,057.99 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00214724 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00100414 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00050862 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00055522 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004061 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000362 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00388696 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,591.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

