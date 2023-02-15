Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 205.83 ($2.50).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRP shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 210 ($2.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.06), for a total value of £3,204,500 ($3,889,900.46).

Serco Group Stock Performance

About Serco Group

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 147.35 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 163.08. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 199 ($2.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,146.92.

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.