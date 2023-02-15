Short Interest in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Declines By 11.9%

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,993,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,128,000 after buying an additional 66,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,358,000 after buying an additional 464,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,567,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.1 %

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,908. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

