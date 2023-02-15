Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Increases By 24.5%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 66,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

