Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Decreases By 12.7%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 39,593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 819,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 512,979 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 574,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,215. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

