Short Interest in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Grows By 23.4%

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at Cambridge Bancorp

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

