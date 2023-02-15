Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Rises By 14.4%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,184,400 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 2,783,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,184.4 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLNXF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.30. 2,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

