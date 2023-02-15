Short Interest in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Declines By 16.7%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,570,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 43,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $624,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 101,932 shares of company stock worth $4,475,477 and have sold 560,244 shares worth $24,009,993. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

COIN traded up $10.31 on Wednesday, reaching $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,306,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,463,986. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $214.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

