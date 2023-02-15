Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Rises By 27.6%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,550,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 16,890,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COMS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,270. COMSovereign has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.
COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.
