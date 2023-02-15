Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Rises By 27.6%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,550,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 16,890,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Stock Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ:COMS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,270. COMSovereign has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign ( NASDAQ:COMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 1,226.47% and a negative return on equity of 272.74%. The business had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMSovereign will post -138 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

