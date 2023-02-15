Short Interest in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Expands By 13.7%

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,488,300 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 2,188,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Concordia Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCRDF stock remained flat at $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Concordia Financial Group has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

