Short Interest in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Decreases By 11.7%

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Crown Castle Price Performance
CCI traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $139.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,131. Crown Castle has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average of $148.70.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Crown Castle Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
Read More
