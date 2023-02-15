Short Interest in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Decreases By 11.7%

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $139.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,131. Crown Castle has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average of $148.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

