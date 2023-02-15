Short Interest in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Rises By 17.4%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CULL remained flat at $11.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384. Cullman Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.11.

Cullman Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Cullman Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

About Cullman Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullman Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CULL Get Rating ) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.34% of Cullman Bancorp worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

