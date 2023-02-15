Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Rises By 21.4%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Daily Journal Price Performance

Shares of Daily Journal stock traded up $11.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.60 and its 200 day moving average is $273.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.84. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $236.01 and a twelve month high of $336.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 140.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 298,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

