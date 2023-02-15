Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Rises By 25.9%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 46,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,807. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,248,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,306,250.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $145,500 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 280,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 54,253 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 12,875.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

