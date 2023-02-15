Short Interest in eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Expands By 25.4%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,106.0 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of EDDRF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

About eDreams ODIGEO

(Get Rating)

See Also

eDreams ODIGEO SA engages in the provision of online travel services. Its brands include Opodo, eDreams, Go Voyages, Travellink, and Liligo. The company was founded by Javier Pérez-Tenessa de Block, James Hare, and Mauricio Prieto in 1999 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.