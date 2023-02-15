Short Interest in eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Expands By 25.4%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,106.0 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of EDDRF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $10.12.
About eDreams ODIGEO
