Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Decreases By 30.6%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Euro Tech Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CLWT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. 10,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euro Tech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.