Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Decreases By 30.6%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CLWT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. 10,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.
Featured Stories
