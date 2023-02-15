Short Interest in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Drops By 14.3%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,299. The firm has a market cap of $961.41 million, a PE ratio of 324.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

