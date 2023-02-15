Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Expands By 24.1%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 799,989 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 119,683 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 977,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 699,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 179,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 255,166 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 415,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,287. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

