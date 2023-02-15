Short Interest in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Rises By 15.6%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,400 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 717,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.74. 169,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,378. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GMS has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GMS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GMS by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

