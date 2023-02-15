Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Increases By 30.2%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,925,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 1,479,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF remained flat at $4.72 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

