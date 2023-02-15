Short Interest in Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Expands By 26.5%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 673,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 176 ($2.14) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.70) price target for the company.

Shares of IBJHF remained flat at $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. Ibstock has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

