Short Interest in InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Grows By 23.5%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on InPost from €11.60 ($12.47) to €12.02 ($12.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

InPost Trading Up 1.1 %

INPOY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994. InPost has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

