Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Grows By 26.9%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Interlink Electronics Trading Down 2.7 %

Interlink Electronics stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 1,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 million, a P/E ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. Interlink Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LINK. TheStreet lowered Interlink Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on Interlink Electronics in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

